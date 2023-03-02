PINE BLUFF – The Benton Lady Panthers basketball season would come to an end Tuesday night in the first round of the 5A State Tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The tough Central No. 4 seed Sylvan Hills Lady Bears would upend the South No. 1 Lady Panthers 53-46 and continued their state run into Friday’s quarterfinals match against Wednesday’s winner of Marion and Russellville.
Benton ended its best season since 1993’s 25-7 school-record squad with a 24-4 overall showing in ’22-23, including sweeping the 5A South at 16-0.
Tuesday’s loss snapped a 14-game win streak for Benton as shooting woes haunted the Lady Panthers and the Lady Bears received some big performances from seniors Jianna Morris, a game-high 27 points (10 of 11 from free throw line), and Jayla Stirgus, 19 points.
“They made shots,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley explained. “They made some tough shots. Their two guards, Jianna Morris (Louisiana Tech commit), she had a great game. We forced them into some tough shots, her and Stirgus, and they made some. Morris really hurt us with some step-back threes that were guarded well. Give her credit, she made some tough shots. Our kids, the effort defensively was there, no question. We guarded well, they just made some shots.”
It was also tough shooting from the field for Benton as the Lady Panthers hit just 18 of 57 (32 percent), including 7 of 25 (28 percent) from 3-point range. Benton was also outshot from the charity stripe, hitting just 3 of 4 compared to the Bears 16 of 19.
“We didn’t shoot it very well,” Chumley said. “We settled for perimeter shooting. We got to the free throw line one time by halftime and four times in the game. We didn’t really attack their zone. They played a 2-3 zone and collapsed hard on Alyssa (Houston) and gave us the perimeter shot. We did a good job moving the ball and getting shots we would normally knock down 40 to 50 percent of them and they just weren’t falling.
It was a close one throughout as Benton held a 14-13 lead after one quarter, but went cold in the second quarter with Sylvan Hills taking a 12-7 advantage in the frame, and a 25-21 lead at the break.
Benton bested Sylvan Hills by one, 15-14, in the third quarter, but still trailed 39-36 going into the final frame. The Lady Bears held Benton at bay in the fourth to advance.
Benton senior Alyssa Houston had a monster game with 15 points and 17 rebounds, adding two blocks and two steals, but her 7 of 13 from the field, and junior Ashley Wallace’s 1 of 2, were the only Lady Panthers shooting 50 percent or better. Benton was a combined 10 of 42 (24 percent) outside of Houston and Wallace.
Senior Madison McEntire followed with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals with senior Presley Chism also scoring 12 with four rebounds. Senior Zayyah Bufford added three points, four rebounds and two assists, with senior Addison Davis, dishing a team-high four assists, and Wallace scoring two points apiece.
“We played a good team that shot the ball well,” Chumley said. “You have to give them a lot of credit. I don’t think we ever scored in back-to-back possessions. We could never get a run going. For a team that has done that all year, going on 10-2 runs, 15-2 runs, we just could never get one going.”
Despite the first-round loss, the Lady Panthers have had a historic season.
“A lot of good things happened,” the Coach said. “A lot of positives on the season; 24 wins, a conference championship we swept through. We had never done that before in conference play. Had a great year. Played a pretty tough nonconference schedule and got through that pretty good. We felt really good about where we were as a team and how we were playing. It’s very disappointing, but the season as a whole was very positive. Great year.”
Benton will also say goodbye to a talented group of seniors in Houston, McIntire, Chism, Bufford and Davis.
“Didn’t have any issues with the kids as far as their work ethic, how they got along,” Chumley said. “If every team was like this … I’m not talking about wins and losses … about how they were as far as that coachable senior group, the talent and leadership on the team all year, I’d do it for 10 or 15 more years if I knew every team was going to be like this. Great year, it will go down as one of the best around here.”