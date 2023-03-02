ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston, 32, takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Houston had 15 points and 17 rebounds in a 53-46 loss to the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears in the first round of the 5A State Tournament Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. 

PINE BLUFF – The Benton Lady Panthers basketball season would come to an end Tuesday night in the first round of the 5A State Tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The tough Central No. 4 seed Sylvan Hills Lady Bears would upend the South No. 1 Lady Panthers 53-46 and continued their state run into Friday’s quarterfinals match against Wednesday’s winner of Marion and Russellville. 

