It will truly be a battle between Arkansas volleyball powerhouses when the South No. 1 seed Benton Lady Panthers take on the East No. 1 seed Valley View Lady Blazers in the 5A State Tournament championship game. The two teams will play the title match today at 5 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Today’s match will be a top-five contest with the Lady Panthers (28-1) ranked third in the state by SBLive and the Lady Blazers (25-4) ranked fifth.
Benton started the season with 25 straight wins before falling to now No. 2 Conway on the road in the regular-season finale, but the Lady Panthers have dominated their way through the state tourney, sweeping Sylvan Hills and Marion in the first round and quarterfinals before again sweeping the Van Buren Lady Pointers this past Thursday to make it to today’s title match.
Valley View is no stranger to winning. Taking seven straight 4A state titles going into this season, and 16 total in Coach Margie McGee’s 22nd season, the Lady Blazers moved to 5A and swept their conference just like the Lady Panthers. Out of Valley View’s four losses this season, two were against Conway, another to No. 4 Brookland and their first L came to No. 6 Fort Smith Southside. Southside defeated Conway in the 6A semifinals and play the state’s No. 1 team Fayetteville tonight after Benton takes on Valley View. Brookland, which Valley View defeated in the 4A title match the previous four seasons, takes on Shiloh Christian in the championship at 3 p.m. today.
“They’ve got 16 of them and we’ve got one (2009), so they need to share a little bit,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said of state titles. “They don’t like to share, though. We’ll have to take it from them.”
Though not sweeping their way through the state tourney, the Lady Blazers beat Greenbrier 3-1 in the first round and Lakeside 3-1 in the quarters before again winning 3-1 over Mount St. Mary in Thursday’s semis.
“Mount St. Mary’s won the second set and Valley View’s coach took them back in the back hallway and had a discussion with them,” Shoppach said. “After that they came out and took care of business.”
Shoppach, who has been successful coaching at all levels of volleyball, takes the Lady Panthers to their second straight title match after falling to Little Rock Christian in five sets last year. In Shoppach’s four seasons at the Lady Panther helm, Benton fell in the semifinals in 2020 after again making it to the title match in 2019, dropping to Jonesboro.
Shoppach explained what the Lady Panthers will be going up against today.
“They’ve got a middle, No. 12 (Morghan Weaver) who really does a good job,” she said. “Their defense is top-notch. You’re not going to get easy points off of them. They’re known for their ball control, their serve-receive, their defense.”
Senior Micah McMillan leads Valley View with 352 kills, with Weaver adding 210 kills and a team-leading 52 blocks. Sophomore Riley Owens leads the way with 428 assists, with McMillan adding 322, while sophomore Hayden Gartman leads the way with 306 digs.
“They’re extremely steady. We’ll probably run out of substitutions because I figure the games will go long.”
Of course the Lady Panthers have a lot of talent, too. Senior multi All-State selection Abigail Lagemann is having another All-State season leading Benton with 254 kills, with senior Henley Hooks adding 175, junior Khenedi Guest 172, sophomore Isabella Lagemann 122, junior Presley Pallette 93 and junior Lexi Mahan 75.
It has been Benton’s defense at the net that has carried the Lady Panthers, too, with five players with at least 20 blocks, led by Guest’s 57, A. Lagemann’s 36 and Pallette’s 33.
“We’ve got a tall team this year and the front row is pretty powerful,” Shoppach said. “I thought Coach (Heidi) Cox had us very well prepared. As a result of putting the blocks there, it makes it so much easier for our back-row defense to go get balls. Hopefully we’ll be able to do it again.”
A. Lagemann also leads the way with 210 digs, with senior libero Olivia Little adding 193. Junior Ellie Fergason and sophomore Delaney Cooper have helped Little in the back row. Senior setters Kenzie Garrett, leading Benton with 67 service aces, and Emmaline Armstrong lead the team in assists, with Hooks a very capable setter, too.
With another shot at the title, Shoppach and the Lady Panthers would like a different feeling than last year’s championship loss.
“They’re very aware of how it it felt last year when we walked out of that gym,” the Coach said of her team. “The seniors made that point in the locker room. That’s not a nice feeling. They want the celebration feeling. We feel like we’ve got some unfinished business.”