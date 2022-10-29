EMMALINE ARMSTRONG

Benton senior Emmaline Armstrong sets in a 3-0 sweep over the Van Buren Lady Pointers Thursday in Greenbrier. The Lady Panthers will take on the Valley View Lady Blazers today in the 5A state championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs at 5 p.m.

It will truly be a battle between Arkansas volleyball powerhouses when the South No. 1 seed Benton Lady Panthers take on the East No. 1 seed Valley View Lady Blazers in the 5A State Tournament championship game. The two teams will play the title match today at 5 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.