BENTON – Taking on the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves in 5A South Conference action Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton, the Lady Panthers stayed perfect in league play with a 9-1 victory. The win moves Benton to 4-2 overall, 4-0 in the South, with El Dorado currently 5-0 for the top spot. Lakeside is 6-1 in conference to round out the top three teams, with Sheridan’s 2-4-1 fourth.
Benton wallops Wolves in South play
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
