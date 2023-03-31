JORDAN CLOUD

Benton junior Jordan Cloud, left, competes in a match earlier this season. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 9-1 on Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton to remain perfect in the 5A South. 

BENTON – Taking on the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves in 5A South Conference action Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton, the Lady Panthers stayed perfect in league play with a 9-1 victory. The win moves Benton to 4-2 overall, 4-0 in the South, with El Dorado currently 5-0 for the top spot. Lakeside is 6-1 in conference to round out the top three teams, with Sheridan’s 2-4-1 fourth. 

