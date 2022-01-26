The Benton Lady Panthers won their second straight game, a 46-30 victory over Maumelle, Tuesday on the road in Maumelle, while the Panthers fell to the top team in 5A Central Conference play, the Hornets. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Body found near Fairhaven identified
- Lady Miners return with win after long layoff
- Bryant plays tough, falls to NLR
- Benton wins 2nd straight
- Unidentified body found off Fairhavens Road
- Saturday paper delivery delayed
- Overnight traffic pattern change planned for pavement repairs
- Benton's Pallette out for year
Most Popular
Articles
- Unidentified body found off Fairhavens Road
- Body found near Fairhaven identified
- Overnight traffic pattern change planned for pavement repairs
- New Mexico man killed after being struck on I-30
- Benton detectives investigating after two bodies discovered
- Level 4 sex offender arrested in Bryant
- Benton's Pallette out for year
- Accident blocks intersection
- Bryant plays tough, falls to NLR
- Benton wins 2nd straight