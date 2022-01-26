ZAYYAH BUFFORD

Benton junior Zayyah Bufford, 24, dives for the ball in a loss to Parkview this past Friday at Benton Arena. Bufford had eight points, four assists, three steals and took four charges in a 46-30 win over Maumelle on the road Tuesday.

The Benton Lady Panthers won their second straight game, a 46-30 victory over Maumelle, Tuesday on the road in Maumelle, while the Panthers fell to the top team in 5A Central Conference play, the Hornets. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Tags

Recommended for you