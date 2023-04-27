ISAAC LEGATE

Benton junior Isaac Legate competes in a match earlier this season. The Panthers swept the Pine Bluff Zebras in a doubleheader Tuesday on the road. 

PINE BLUFF – The Benton Panthers soccer squad took care of business on a rainy Tuesday night, sweeping the Pine Bluff Zebras in a doubleheader on the road in 5A South Conference action. The Panthers won 6-0 in the first match and 4-0 in the second as it was Benton’s sixth straight match win. The Panthers still stand in fourth in league play with an 8-3-2 record, 8-4-2 overall. Lake Hamilton (10-1-2), Lakeside (11-2-2) and Hot Springs (8-1-4) are ahead of the Panthers, with El Dorado two games back at 6-5-2 with three matches to go for Benton.

