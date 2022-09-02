JORDAN CLOUD

Benton junior Jordan Cloud competes in the Perryville Invitational this past Tuesday in Perryville. Cloud led the Lady Panthers with a fifth-place finish, helping Benton to  runner-up at at the meet.

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers cross country teams had a good start to the season this past Tuesday at the Perryville Invitational at Perryville High School. The Benton girls claimed a runner-up finish out of eight teams, while the Benton boys took third out of nine schools competing.