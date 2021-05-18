CAITLIN LACERRA

Bryant junior Caitlin LaCerra takes a cut in a game earlier this season. LaCerra scored two of the Lady Hornets three runs in a 13-3 loss to Bentonville in the semifinals of the 6A State Tournament this past Saturday in Cabot. 

Reaching the 6A State Tournament semifinals, the Bryant Lady Hornets season would come to an end Saturday in Cabot. The Bentonville Lady Tigers downed Bryant 13-3 to advance to the 6A state title game to be held at Lady Panthers Park in Benton on Friday. Read full story in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

