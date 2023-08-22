The Bryant Hornets have been Arkansas' powerhouse football program for a half decade. Holding the No. 1 spot in the rankings since the end of the 2018 season, the Hornets return to the gridiron in 2023 with the same identifier.
After winning its fifth straight 7A championship last fall, it may be hard to believe that a team could be better than the last year after year.
While the outcome of the season is far from being determined, one aspect of the Hornets talented squad is shaping out to be possibly the best in program history.
Bryant returns nearly 1,400 receiving yards to its wide receiving corps with three seniors leading the charge. The speedy receivers include seniors Mytorian Singleton, Shawn Rycraw and Cason Trickey and junior Karter Ratliff.
"This group as a unit can make some huge plays," said first-year Head Coach Quad Sanders. "That's what is good about them because it is hard to key in on one without giving up a big play to another guy.
"I am looking for consistency and leadership from this group because they have experience and have been in the fire."
Singleton blew onto the scene with an outstanding sophomore season before leading the team and county in receptions (46) and touchdowns (8) while settling for second by just 4 yards in receiving (716). The senior averaged 15.6 yards per catch as well.
"I have to make sure everything goes smooth," Singleton said. "I am the leader of the group now so I have to make sure everyone is doing what they are supposed to do."
With multiple title rings already, Singleton still believes he has more to prove coming into his final year.
Rycraw, the newcomer in the group adding nine catches for 116 yards and a TD, transferred from Central Arkansas Christian before last season and was able to get his feet wet before entering his final season.
"I want to be better than I was last year," Rycraw said. "We already have a great group of receivers so my job is to be able to take the top off any defense we go against and be able to spread the field out and give my QB options. I want to be that guy you can rely on."
Rycraw, along with his receiving teammates, all agree that the confidence in Jordan Walker at quarterback is very high.
"As soon as the preseason started we have been working outside of school as a receiving corps,” Rycraw said. "Sometimes it will not even be about football, but just friends. Going out and having a good time together and building that trust and chemistry makes everything click."
Sanders said he has great confidence as well.
"For them, this is a chance to create chemistry. Being able to have that and be comfortable knowing Jordan is a guy that can get them the ball, there has to be some confidence there," the Coach said. "He has guys he knows he can get the ball to and he knows they can come up with the catch."
Coming from a talented football bloodline as the younger brother of Bryant and Ouachita Baptist University great running back Chris Rycraw, Shawn is ready for his chance to shine in the spotlight.
"It is really cool," Rycraw said. "Every time I get to talk to him, I brag about the rings. He teaches me so much I am just grateful to have him. He has been a lot for me."
Sanders echoed Rycraw when talking about the senior's ability and family history.
"There has to be something there,” the Coach said. “You grow up watching your brother, who was very good, all you can think is I want to be that guy and a little better. They have the big brother and little brother mentality. More than wanting to be better than his big brother, he loves the game. We literally have to run him out of the stadium."
Sanders added that he is looking for big things from Rycraw as well.
"Rycraw didn't play much last year," Sanders said. "He was new to us and kind of feeling his way. This summer he has made a lot of big plays."
Cason Trickey played a crucial role for Bryant late in the season last year, stepping up big in the playoffs during the Hornets run to another title and has more in store for 2023 after recording 18 catches for 339 yards and six TDs.
"I am really looking for the sixth championship in a row and my fourth," Trickey said. "I want to help my team and do better than I did last year."
The future looks bright for Trickey off the field as well as he has his sights set on the world of therapy, allowing him to stay in the sports field long after high school.
As for his teammates, Trickey has high standards.
"This is the best receiving corps in the state," he said. "We are getting better and better every day and the coaches really hold us accountable and never let us slack off."
Ratliff comes in as the underclassman with a lot of talent, as well, also catching 18 passes for 253 yards and three TDs a year ago.
"Karter was a sophomore that played a lot and started some games for us last year," Sanders said.
While the passing attack looks ready to go, Sanders stressed that throwing the football is only half the battle.
"If you can't run it, you can't win," he said. "That is football on every level. You have to be able to run it to throw it. You don't throw it to run it or you're working backwards. The running game is going to be critical and it's going to be hard to double team when you have to account for the run. Running is going to be a big part of the passing game, especially with Jordan being able to run it himself."
In terms of running, the speed of the four receivers is blistering at times.
"They can all run and that's the good part about it," Sanders said. "But what I am proud of is those guys are hard to tackle too. They can really run and you can take the top off with any of those guys."
Bryant kicks its season off Saturday, Aug. 26, against Benton in the Salt Bowl.
Opening kick is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.