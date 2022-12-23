GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade, 11, puts up a shot in a 54-45 win over Magnet Cove Wednesday in the semifinals of the Bauxite Christmas 

Tournament at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. McDade had 12 points in the win.

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners shook off a slow start on Wednesday in the semifinals of their host Bauxite Christmas Tournament at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Lady Miners could not get going offensively in the first half, trailing by nine points to the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers, but would pick it up in the second half with a big fourth quarter propelling Bauxite to a 54-45 victory, advancing the Lady Miners to the tournament championship. 