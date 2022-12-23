BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners shook off a slow start on Wednesday in the semifinals of their host Bauxite Christmas Tournament at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Lady Miners could not get going offensively in the first half, trailing by nine points to the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers, but would pick it up in the second half with a big fourth quarter propelling Bauxite to a 54-45 victory, advancing the Lady Miners to the tournament championship.
featured
Big 2nd half boosts Bauxite to title game
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hornets sweep host Classic
- Benton beats Bulldogs at home
- Bryant blows by Pats in Classic
- Big 2nd half boosts Bauxite to title game
- Community prepares ahead of dangerously low temps
- Bright Futures Benton works to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas
- Benton cheer wins 5A state for 2nd straight season
- Hornets handle Panthers in Shootout
Most Popular
Articles
- Hornets handle Panthers in Shootout
- Community prepares ahead of dangerously low temps
- Bright Futures Benton works to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas
- Benton may start collecting tax on Airbnb rentals in 2023
- Benton officials, residents discuss utility rate increases
- Looking for revenge, Benton hosts Bryant in Shootout
- Benton cheer wins 5A state for 2nd straight season
- Big 2nd half boosts Bauxite to title game
- Downtown Benton Ice Skating Rink returns this Friday
- Bryant bests Benton in 2nd straight
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.