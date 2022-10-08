WILL CARTER

Benton freshman Will Carter, 1, competes in a game earlier this season. In Benton’s 48-20 win over Conway Blue in Conway Thursday. Carter had 10 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Thursday night at John McConnell Stadium in Conway, the Benton Freshman Panthers and Conway Blue Wampus Cats played to a first half stalemate.  But the Panthers played a stellar second half, scoring 28 unanswered points to turn a 20-20 halftime deadlock into a 48-20 victory.

