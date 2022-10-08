Benton freshman Will Carter, 1, competes in a game earlier this season. In Benton’s 48-20 win over Conway Blue in Conway Thursday. Carter had 10 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Thursday night at John McConnell Stadium in Conway, the Benton Freshman Panthers and Conway Blue Wampus Cats played to a first half stalemate. But the Panthers played a stellar second half, scoring 28 unanswered points to turn a 20-20 halftime deadlock into a 48-20 victory.
The win improves the Panthers to 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference.
The teams traded scores throughout the first half. Conway’s Whit Williams scored all three Conway touchdowns, but each time the Panthers responded. Drew Davis connected with Will Carter on touchdown passes of 40 and 12 yards. Maythis Moore punched in the third score on a 4-yard run.
A rejuvenated, inspired Panther team came out of the halftime break determined. After surrendering 216 yards to Conway in the first half, the Panthers limited the Wampus Cats to just 31 second half yards.
Carter returned the second half kickoff 50 yards to the Conway 25. Four plays later, Carter caught his third touchdown pass of the game from Davis, this one of 20 yards. Gavin Betts PAT gave Benton their first lead of the game at 27-20.
After forcing a Conway punt, the Panthers took seven plays to cover 61 yards with Moore scoring his second touchdown on a 2-yard plunge and Betts’ PAT made it 34-20.
Following the score, Betts’ kickoff landed in no man’s land for Conway and Roy Adams pounced on the football at the Wampus Cat 34-yard line. After a holding penalty moved the ball back 10 yards, Javarious Russell caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Davis to make it 41-20 Panthers at the end of the third quarter.
Chris O’Gary picked off a Conway pass on their ensuing possession and eight plays and 66 yards later, Karson Collatt took a short pitch from Davis 2 yards to pay dirt.
Davis finished the night 20 of 24 passing for 298 yards with Carter catching 10 passes for 155 yards and Russell three for 88. Moore led the Panther ground attack with 81 yards on 16 carries.
Noah Roberson had a big night for the Benton defense. He recorded two sacks and had an interception. Bo Sigman and Parker Horne led with nine tackles each. Demetrious Kimes forced a Conway fumble on a kickoff return that Colton Currie recovered.
The Freshman Panthers will be back at home next Thursday when they host the Little Rock Catholic Rockets at Everett Field. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
In the 8th grade game, Conway took the opening kickoff and scored on a 42-yard pass on fourth down-and-7. Weston Monson blocked the PAT for the Panthers to leave the score at 6-0.
That was it for Conway on the scoreboard. Benton responded with 25 unanswered points to secure their sixth win in six tries, 25-6. Bryson Griffis scored on back-to-back touchdown passes (48 yards and 12 yards) from Chase Cobb. Between scores, Kevin Nguyen recovered a Conway fumble for the Benton defense.
T.J. Williams had a 49-yard touchdown run and Emery Moore had Benton’s final touchdown on a 4-yard run followed by Dawson Daves’ extra point. Williams also had a third quarter interception for the Benton defense.
The 8th grade is off next week and will return to action at Bryant on Tuesday, Oct. 18.