The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals had a big second half in a 59-53 victory over the Dover Lady Pirates Monday in the first round of the Gravette Christmas Tournament. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- New ambulance service begins transition
- Big 2nd half nets HG 1st-round win
- Jackets jump on Bauxite for Invite win
- Hornets trounce Tigers to close Classic
- Bryant Animal Control seeks information regarding dog bite
- Update: Bryant bus driver faces DWI charge
- Bryant bus driver arrested
- Shootout Sweep: Bryant downs rivals at home
Most Popular
Articles
- New ambulance service begins transition
- Bryant Animal Control seeks information regarding dog bite
- Jackets jump on Bauxite for Invite win
- More than $4,600 stolen from local store
- Small town Christmas planned in Benton
- Update: Bryant bus driver faces DWI charge
- Hornets trounce Tigers to close Classic
- Female Santa creates memories for children
- No injuries reported after Benton bus becomes entangled in a power line
- Bryant bus driver arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.