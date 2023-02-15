FOUKE – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals were victorious in the first round of the 7-3A District Tournament in Fouke Monday, taking a 51-35 decision over the Prescott Lady Wolves. The win pitted the Lady Cards against the Centerpoint Lady Knights Tuesday afternoon, with a win securing a spot to the 4-3A Regional at Drew Central next week. Results will be in Thursday’s edition of The Saline Courier.
featured
Big 3rd quarter sends Lady Cards to 2nd round
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
