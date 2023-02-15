NATALIE HARDER

Harmony Grove junior Natalie Harder, 3, competes in a game earlier this season. Harder scored a career-high 18 points in a 51-35 win over Prescott in the first round of the 7-3A District Tournament in Fouke Monday. 

FOUKE – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals were victorious in the first round of the 7-3A District Tournament in Fouke Monday, taking a 51-35 decision over the Prescott Lady Wolves. The win pitted the Lady Cards against the Centerpoint Lady Knights Tuesday afternoon, with a win securing a spot to the 4-3A Regional at Drew Central next week. Results will be in Thursday’s edition of The Saline Courier. 

