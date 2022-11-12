BAUXITE – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals and Bauxite Lady Miners squared off in an early-season rivalry match Thursday at Dawson Gymnasium.
With the first three quarters going back and forth, the final frame would prove to be the deciding factor as Bauxite took control and ran away with the win, 60-40.
“We played pretty well for about three quarters,” said Harmony Grove Head Coach Levi Spinks. “We made enough plays to keep it close enough to feel we had a chance. It was a six-point game for a couple possessions to start the fourth and if we could’ve scored on one of those I felt like maybe we could’ve put a little pressure on them. Then they just outplayed us so bad in the fourth and we got outscored 23-9.”
For Bauxite, the win is the second already on the young season after defeating Glen Rose 45-43 on Tuesday.
“I am pleased with the effort,” said Bauxite second-year Head Coach Greg Chenault. “We are playing hard. I can’t say that we are playing smart, though. That is going to come as the season progresses.
“Defensively, we are giving up too much without proper rotations. We have miles to go with rebounding as well. Offensively, I like our pace, but decision-making has been erratic at times. Typical first of year game, and I feel confident that these girls will continue to improve and remain coachable. We will always take the win knowing that we can improve daily.”
Bauxite quickly jumped out to a narrow lead after one, leading 13-10, before piling on 15 more to lead 28-16 at the break.
Harmony Grove, though, would muster some momentum in the third with 15 of their own, while allowing Bauxite only nine to trail 37-31 heading into the fourth.
Needing a defensive spark, the Lady Cardinals would struggle the most in the fourth, giving up 23 in the quarter.
Bauxite was led by Abby Beene with 17, followed by Stephanie Rico with 14 and six steals, and Gracie Hill adding 11 points.
Hill returned to action, alongside senior Gracie McDade, after missing the first game of the year with ankle ailments.
For Harmony Grove, Olivia Wallace performed well, scoring 12 in the loss. Natalie Harder followed with 11.
“Wallace was in foul trouble throughout and only played maybe half the game,” Spinks said. “Natalie Harder played really well along with Kinley Carter and Eleyna Perez. They made a ton of hustle plays.”
The Lady Cardinals will take on Abundant Life on Tuesday. Opening tip is set for 5:30 p.m.
For Bauxite, the Lady Miners travel to Cutter Morning Star on Tuesday with opening tip also set for 5:30 p.m.