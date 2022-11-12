STEPHANIE RICO

Bauxite junior Stephanie Rico, 12, attempts to avoid Harmony Grove sophomore Sydney Brown in a 60-40 Lady Miner victory over the Lady Cardinals Thursday in Bauxite. Rico had 14 points and six steals in the win.

BAUXITE – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals and Bauxite Lady Miners squared off in an early-season rivalry match Thursday at Dawson Gymnasium.