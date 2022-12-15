CORNELIUS REED

Bauxite senior Cornelius Reed competes in a 72-43 loss to the Clinton Yellowjackets on the road Tuesday in Clinton. Reed had 13 points to lead the Miners. 

A competitive game for most of the first half, the Clinton Yellowjackets went on a late second-quarter run and carried it to a 72-43 victory over the visiting Bauxite Miners in 5-4A Conference play Tuesday in Clinton. 