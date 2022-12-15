A competitive game for most of the first half, the Clinton Yellowjackets went on a late second-quarter run and carried it to a 72-43 victory over the visiting Bauxite Miners in 5-4A Conference play Tuesday in Clinton.
Big Clinton run sinks Miners’ chances
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
