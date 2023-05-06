BRYANT BASEBALL SENIORS

Bryant seniors Clay Crawford, 6, and Jordan Knox celebrate senior night Thursday at Hornet Field. The Hornets beat Conway 9-4 to wrap 6A Central Conference play. The Hornets secured the Central No. 3 seed going into the 6A State Tournament in Cabot this week. 

BRYANT - The Bryant Hornets celebrated their seniors in an exciting win over Conway on Thursday at home. The Hornets won 9-4 over the second-place Wampus Cats and take the Central 3 seed into this week’s 6A State Tournament in Cabot, which top seed Panthers host. Bryant moves to 17-7 overall and finish 10-5 in league action. 

