GRANT JOHNSON

Bryant sophomore Grant Johnson takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Johnson had a hit and two RBIs in a 13-3 win over Normal Community (Illinois) Monday at the Gulf Shores Classic in Robertsdale, Alabama.

The Bryant Hornets baseball team put up an 11-run first inning on their way to a 13-3 victory over Normal Community (Illinois) Monday at the Gulf Shores Classic in Robersdale, Alabama.