KNOX PENFIELD

Bryant Hornets Jordan Knox, 4, and Hank Penfield celebrate in a 7-1 Hornet victory over rival Benton Panthers Saturday in the Big Red Classic in Benton. 

BENTON – A huge first inning would propel the Bryant Hornets to victory Saturday over rival Benton Panthers at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in the Big Red Classic in Benton. The Hornets hung a 6-spot on the Panthers in the top of the first on their way to a 7-1 victory, keeping Bryant perfect on the season and sending Benton to its fourth straight loss.

BRYANT BIG RED BOYS

The Bryant Hornets pose with the Big Red Series trophy after defeating rival Benton Panthers 7-1 in the Big Red Classic Saturday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium. 

