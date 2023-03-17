EMMA KING

Bauxite sophomore Emma King takes a cut in a recent game. King had a double, home run and four RBIs in a 9-3 win over Clinton on the road Wednesday in 5-4A Conference play. 

CLINTON – The Bauxite Lady Miners made it two straight wins on Wednesday, taking down the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets 9-3 in 5-4A Conference play in Clinton. Bauxite used a big fifth inning in the win and improves 5-2 overall, 2-0 in league action as senior Bryley Bowman and sophomore Emma King both went deep for the Lady Miners, while sophomore MJ Bermingham pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts in the win. 

Recommended for you