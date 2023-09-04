BAUXITE – Missed opportunities offensively and a massive momentum swing turned out to be too much for the Bauxite Miners to overcome Friday at The Pit.
The Miners lost 28-16 to the Monticello Billies.
The major turning point of this nonconference battle came late in the first half.
At the start of the second quarter, Bauxite held a 7-0 lead.
Coach Caleb Perry’s team stretched its advantage to 10-0 early in the quarter when Jordan Young made a 36-yard field goal. At that time, Bauxite (1-1) was feeling good and feeding off the energy of its crowd.
However, Monticello would soon respond.
The Billies got on the board when Jon Jackson ran 10 yards up the middle of the Miner defense for a touchdown. Draydon Farr made the first of his four extra points to make the score 10-7 with 8:13 remaining in the first half.
Moments later, Monticello defensive back Tejon Tensley stepped up to intercept a pass from Bauxite’s Hudson Chandler in the end zone. The frustrating end to what was a great Bauxite drive came with 4:26 left in the second quarter.
Eventually, Monticello (1-1) grabbed the lead when Brooks Bowman completed a 63-yard touchdown pass to Evan Bealer. On the play, Bealer got a step on the Miner defensive backfield, caught the pass and ran down the sideline for the touchdown. After the kick, Monticello led 14-10 with 3:23 on the clock.
With its next possession, Bauxite put together another nice drive which ended with no points. The Miners turned the ball over on downs on the Monticello 25.
At the half, Monticello held a 14-10 lead.
With 6:34 remaining in the third, the Billies added to their lead when Jayden Rhodes scored on a 1-yard TD on a fourth-and-1. Rhodes took a handoff on a jet sweep, found the edge of the Miner defense and eased his way into the end zone.
Now trailing 21-10, Bauxite had a golden opportunity to cut into the Monticello lead.
However, a fourth-and-7 run by Marcus Wimberly was stopped short of the first-down marker. The Miners turned the ball over on downs at the Billies’ 19.
The Monticello offense then drove down to the 24 where the Miners forced a turnover on downs.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Monticello led 21-10.
In the final period, Bauxite went on a quality drive that ended abruptly when Chandler had the ball knocked from his grasp after having issues fielding the snap. With 8:45 remaining, the Billies aimed to increase their lead, but the Miner defense stepped up to keep Monticello from scoring.
Later in the fourth, Wimberly made his way into the end zone on a 4-yard TD run. On the play, Wimberly lined up at quarterback, took the snap and ran up the middle of the field for a touchdown. The 2-point pass fell incomplete leaving the score at 21-16 with 3:21 remaining in regulation.
Montciello would then return the kickoff to the 45 with 3:13 remaining in the game.
The Billies increased their lead when Jackson busted through the Bauxite front seven and outran the Miner defense on his way to a 42-yard touchdown. With under 3 minutes left to play, Monticello led 28-16.
The Billies would hold on for the victory.
Throughout the game, Bauxite would drive the ball down the field and have chances to score.
In the early stages of this contest, the Miners built a two-score lead.
With 5:29 left in the first quarter, Wimberly moved from receiver to quarterback, took the snap and ran 3 yards up the gut of the Monticello defense for a touchdown. Following the kick by Young, the score was 7-0.
The Miners hit the road to start 4-4A Conference action at Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock. CAC handled Perryville 40-6 at home to improve to 2-0 on the season.