BRANDON THOMISEE

Bryant Black Sox pitcher Brandon Thomisee throws a pitch during a 15-1 win over Arkadelphia in the final game of pool play Wednesday at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. Thomisee pitched 2.1 shutout innings in the win.

The Bryant Black Sox routed Arkadelphia Southwest Auto Collection 15-1 Wednesday at Majestic Park in Hot Springs to sweep pool play in the Arkansas American Legion AAA State Tournament. The Black Sox play El Dorado in the first round of bracket play today at 2:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium in Conway. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier.