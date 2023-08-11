CROWN POINT, Ind. – Finishing 2-1 in pool play on Monday, the Bryant 10U Black Sox got off to a good start in trying to take their second straight Cal Ripken World Series title after winning the 9U last season. On Wednesday, the Black Sox defeated the Red Land All-Stars 4-1 at Jerry Ross Park in Crown Point, Indiana, to reach the world series quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Sox played host and three-seeded Crown Point Red late Thursday afternoon for a shot at today’s semis. 

