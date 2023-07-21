HOT SPRINGS – Though it wasn’t pretty at times due to running themselves out of innings, the Bryant Black Sox handled the Arkadelphia Southwest Auto Collection A’s 6-1 in the first game of pool play Thursday in the AAA American Legion State Tournament at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. The Sox would get great pitching from starter Eli Berry as he earned the win giving up the lone run on four hits and three walks, striking out six in five innings.
Black Sox down A’s to start state
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
