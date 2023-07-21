ELI BERRY

Bryant Black Sox pitcher Eli Berry throws a pitch in a 6-1 win over Arkadelphia Thursday in Hot Springs. Berry earned the win striking out seven in five innings. 

HOT SPRINGS – Though it wasn’t pretty at times due to running themselves out of innings, the Bryant Black Sox handled the Arkadelphia Southwest Auto Collection A’s 6-1 in the first game of pool play Thursday in the AAA American Legion State Tournament at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. The Sox would get great pitching from starter Eli Berry as he earned the win giving up the lone run on four hits and three walks, striking out six in five innings. 

BRADYN COGER

Bryant Black Sox batter Bradyn Coger smacks a leadoff triple in a 6-1 win over Arkadelphia in the first game of pool play at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. Coger finished 2 for 3 with three stolen bases. 

