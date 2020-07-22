It was not a good start to the AAA American Legion State Tournament for the Bryant Black Sox Tuesday at home at Bryant High School. The start of the game was good as the Black Sox led 3-0 after two innings, but the ending was not against Cabot. Cabot would put up a 7-spot in the top of the third and scored at least one run in every inning thereafter in an eventual 13-6 victory over Bryant.
The defeat puts the Black Sox in the loser’s bracket at state as they will take the tough road in an attempt to repeat as state champions. Bryant will play Mountain Home Lockeroom, which fell 8-4 to Texarkana in the first round Tuesday, Thursday at 3 p.m. in Bryant.
On Tuesday, the Sox picked up two runs with two outs in the bottom of the first inning as Logan Catton took a two-out walk, Cade Drennan singled and Peyton Dillon walked to load the bases. Coby Greiner’s single to center plated two for the early 2-0 lead.
Bryant again would get some two-out magic in the second as Noah Davis hit a two-out single before three consecutive walks to Ryan Riggs and Catton, and Drennan’s bases-loaded base on balls forced Davis in for the 3-0 lead.
But, the top of the third would be Bryant’s downfall. After starting pitcher Greiner struck out the first two Cabot batters, a single and walk ensued before Jackson Okeavy doubled in a run to get within 3-1. Instead of just giving up just the one run in the inning, an error kept the inning alive, resulting in two runs and a 3-3 tie. A single and walk followed to load the bases before Grant Fitch took a walk to force in another run to give Cabot the lead for good. Still with the bases juiced, Tyler Franks hit a 3-run double to give Cabot the 7-3 lead after three.
Cabot added a run in the fourth on an RBI single, but Bryant would get that run back in the bottom of the inning when JT Parker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the 8-4 game. Cabot scored again in the fifth, put up three more in the sixth and one more in the seventh to take a commanding 13-4 lead.
The Black Sox would score two in the seventh, one on an error and one on a bases-loaded balk, to set the final score.
Cabot outhit Bryant 11-5 as Greiner went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Drennan 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Davis (two runs), Dillon and Connor Martin all added a hit in the loss.
Greiner started giving up seven runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks, striking out five in 2.2 innings pitched. Every Bryant reliever gave up at leas one run in at least one inning pitched. Black Sox pitching issued nine walks, with Cabot topping that with 13, but Bryant left 14 men on base to Cabot’s six.
For Cabot, Okeavy went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, Houston King was 2 for 2 with three walks and four runs, Kyler Carmack was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Franks was 1 for 3 with the 3-run double.