BRYANT – The Bryant Sr. Black Sox had no trouble in a tuneup for today’s AAA American Legion State Tournament on Wednesday in Bryant, routing Lakeside 14-4 at Hornet Field. The Black Sox pounded out 14 hits, and if not for four errors, would have recorded the shutout, but put up plenty of offense and excellent pitching to secure the win.
Black Sox rout in tuneup heading into state
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Jefferson represents at SEC Media Days
- Black Sox rout in tuneup heading into state
- BNPD hires peer recovery specialist to help with substance abuse
- Local teens earn Girl Scout highest award of achievement
- JPs OK resolution to utilize federal funds for roundabout
- Arkansas Missing Persons Event hosted in Saline County
- JPs hear second reading of library ordinance
- This isn't the first time Hollywood's been on strike. Here's how past strikes turned out
Most Popular
Articles
- Director: Bryant parks face uncertain future
- Benton’s Braylen Russell to announce decision
- Prayer vigil planned for Benton man missing since 2021
- Arkansas Missing Persons Event hosted in Saline County
- Prayer vigil held for Benton man missing since 2021
- Jr. Sox silence Mountain Home, 3-0 to start state
- Leaving a Legacy: Houston cements herself in state record book
- Summerwood Sports in full effect
- Benton’s Russell recommits to Hogs
- JPs hear second reading of library ordinance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.