BRYANT – The Bryant Sr. Black Sox had no trouble in a tuneup for today’s AAA American Legion State Tournament on Wednesday in Bryant, routing Lakeside 14-4 at Hornet Field. The Black Sox pounded out 14 hits, and if not for four errors, would have recorded the shutout, but put up plenty of offense and excellent pitching to secure the win. 

BLACK SOX LOGO

