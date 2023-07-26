LANDON JACKSON

Bryant Black Sox centerfielder Landon Jackson makes a catch in a game last week. The Black Sox defeated Sheridan 9-7 Monday to stay alive in the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

CONWAY – On the brink of elimination with a 16-1 loss to Paragould Glen Sain Sunday in the first round of bracket play of the AAA Senior American Legion State Tournament at UCA, the Bryant Black Sox would hold on to a 9-7 win over Sheridan McCoy-Tygart Drug Store Monday in Conway to stay alive. The win pitted the Black Sox against the Cabot Railcats Tuesday afternoon with the winner advancing to today’s 5 p.m. loser’s bracket match. The loser of Tuesday’s game will end its season. 

