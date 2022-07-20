The Bryant Black Sox defeated Texarkana 4-1 in their second game of pool play in the Arkansas American Legion AAA State Tournament Tuesday at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Benton Utilities releases energy and water conservation request
- Black Sox tame Texarkana, advance to bracket play
- Saline County under burn ban
- Benton cancels July Third Thursday
- 'Thor' stays No. 1, while 'Crawdads' opens strong
- Bryant 9U All-Stars win regional title
- Three stabbed along Highway 70
- Library to get patrons laughing with upcoming event
Most Popular
Articles
- Three stabbed along Highway 70
- Benton cancels July Third Thursday
- Benton man faces numerous possession of child pornography charges
- ASP investigating Benton fatal crash
- Benton officers respond to alleged assault, kidnapping
- Bryant 9U All-Stars win regional title
- FBI, local law enforcement conducting operation in Benton
- SCSO on the lookout for burglary suspect
- $1 Million Mega Millions ticket sold in Bryant
- Saline County under burn ban
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.