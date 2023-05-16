PANTHER LOGO

MARION – After senior Jake Jones threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 5A State Tournament first-round win over the Sylvan Hills Bears, the Benton Panthers baseball team would drop a 1-0 decision to the Valley View Blazers in Saturday’s quarterfinals in Marion to end their season. Valley View beat Maumelle 6-2 in the semifinals and will take on the Little Rock Christian Warriors in the state championship this week. 

