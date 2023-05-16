MARION – After senior Jake Jones threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 5A State Tournament first-round win over the Sylvan Hills Bears, the Benton Panthers baseball team would drop a 1-0 decision to the Valley View Blazers in Saturday’s quarterfinals in Marion to end their season. Valley View beat Maumelle 6-2 in the semifinals and will take on the Little Rock Christian Warriors in the state championship this week.
It was yet another pitchers’ duel for the South No. 2 seed Panthers (18-9) as Saturday’s game was scoreless until the East No. 1 Blazers (29-4) scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth frame.
Excellent on the mound all game, Benton senior starter Logan Hope would get the first two outs of that sixth inning before a triple to Slade Caldwell and RBI single to score him put Valley View on the board going into the final frame. Hope reached on a one-out single and sophomore Mason McDaniel was hit by a pitch with two outs two batters later, but a strikeout would end it.
“The baseball gods weren’t on our side Saturday,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said, “but I was about as proud of these group of guys because they laid it on the line. It just wasn’t in our cards.
“Logan gets the first two out and our game plan against Slade Caldwell was to pitch him inside because he’s so good at spraying the ball around,” Balisterri explained leading up to the triple in the sixth. “Logan threw a nice pitch on the inside corner of the plate and he drove one to the left-center field gap. (Centerfielder) Elias Payne had made plays all day long out there and he tracked it down, dove for it and missed it by about 2 inches.”
Blazers senior Tyler Hoskins was dominant on the mound as he gave up just three hits and no walks in seven scoreless frames for the win, striking out nine Panthers.
Hope was also dynamite on the mound, giving up just the lone run on four hits and no walks, striking out seven in six innings while in unfamiliar territory in starting his first game of the season. Balisterri explained the change.
“He was outstanding,” the Coach said of his starter. “We asked him to do something he hadn’t done all year. We felt like Valley View is probably the best hitting team in the state. We had played them earlier in the year and Seth Mejia threw against them, so they saw him and hadn’t seen Logan. We looked at his stats. His ERA was 0.33 and had only walked three people the whole year. He was going to give us our best shot but he had never thrown more than two innings all year as our closer.
“He said, ‘I’ll do whatever I have to do to help us win.’ He just went out and was a stud on the mound. He filled the zone up. He was outstanding. He commanded the zone, both sides of the plate. His off-speed pitch worked and he had two of our three hits. He had a great day. We made some really good plays on defense. We probably played the best game we played all year as far as pitching and defense.”
The Panthers had their shot come up short the half inning before Valley View scored its lone run. In the top of the sixth, senior Jack Woolbright was hit by a pitch and ended up on second due to defensive indifference with two outs. After making a great play on defense in the fifth, freshman Marcus Bates, “gets a base hit up the middle,” Balisterri said. “We had Jack Woolbright, probably our best base runner, he did a great job of breaking … didn’t really think there was going to be a close play at the plate, but they’ve probably got the best player in the state in Slade Caldwell and he threw a strike to home. It was a bang-bang play. He was definitely out, but if the ball had been up, down, right or left, he’d of been safe.”
Hope also had two of Benton’s three hits, going 2 for 3, while freshman Marcus Bates went 1 for 3.
“It was a good game,” the Coach said. “We couldn’t get the run across when we needed to.”
Saturday’s 1-0 loss was a far cry from the first time the Panthers played the Blazers on March 23. Valley View hammered Benton 17-1, its worst loss of the season, but had gone 14-3 since before Saturday’s defeat.
“We challenged them after that game and it was pretty harsh,” Balisterri said. “We told them we weren’t real proud, but it’s what these seniors are all about. They were selfless. We had some seniors who didn’t get to play every game and never complained. They kept working hard and we got better as the year went on, wanting to play our best baseball at the end of the year and we did that again.
“They left all these underclassmen with a taste in their mouth that they want to win it. They don’t want to feel that way again next year. We’ve lost two years in a row to the eventual state champion and there’s a good chance that can happen again this year. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys. They stepped it up. We had to stay in the motel for four nights (due to weather postponements) and they went out there and played their butt off. We almost did it.”
The Panthers will say goodbye to seniors Hope, Jones, Woolbright, Mejia, Donovan Person, Braden Campbell, Drake Womack, Caiden Phillips, Justin Mitchem and Eli Cowden.