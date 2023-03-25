PANTHER LOGO

BENTON – It was a forgettable game for the Benton Panthers in a contest part of Joe T. Robinson’s competition Thursday. Played at Everett Field at Panther Stadium, the Panthers would fall 17-1 to the Valley View Blazers, managing just one hit on the day while using six different pitchers in a game that went five innings due to the sportsmanship rule. 

