BENTON – It was a forgettable game for the Benton Panthers in a contest part of Joe T. Robinson’s competition Thursday. Played at Everett Field at Panther Stadium, the Panthers would fall 17-1 to the Valley View Blazers, managing just one hit on the day while using six different pitchers in a game that went five innings due to the sportsmanship rule.
Blazers blow out Benton at Everett Field
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
