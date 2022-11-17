A year after making the 4A State Tournament for the third straight season, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team earned postseason honors. Bauxite finished 11-11 on the year and 10-6 in the 4A West, defeating Magnolia in the final league match of the year to sneak into the fourth and final spot for state.
“This team clawed and fought its way to a state tournament berth, and then came out and punched Shiloh (a 26-24 loss in the first game of the first round of the state tourney) in the mouth in the first set and almost took it,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “When we started preseason practice I can’t say I expected us to stand up to a team like Shiloh and not flinch. Back in July when this team started working together, when we had seven players miss the first week due to scheduling conflicts, I can’t say I was overly confident of what would happen in terms of individual and collective growth. My heart knew it was possible, but wasn’t sure it would happen.”
The Lady Miners made state again despite losing key seniors from the prior season, two who signed to play college volleyball.
“I really believed we had a chance to show some people around our conference and the area that we could consistently achieve higher level success in this program even though we graduated six seniors and 88 percent of our offensive attack,” Carter said. “The only questions I had was who would be the ones to step up and take advantage of the opportunity to play. Who would produce?”
Carter would get his answer as once again Bauxite was led by its seniors, two who earned All-State honors in libero Bryley Bowman and hitter Lexi Bright. Taking All-Conference honors were juniors Alyssa Hastings, Madison Brown and Kaci West, and sophomores Karlie Heffernan and Taylor Shelton, with the two All-Staters also taking West honors.
“I felt with Bryley returning as our libero, and Lexi returning as our go-to hitter, and Alyssa and Taylor returning as our setters, then with each of them returning in our serving rotations, that we had some potent foundational elements in place that could be built around and upon to have some success,” Carter said.
Bowman was a senior captain who was also named to the All-State Tournament Team and is an Arkansas Activities Association All-Star nominee. Bowman set a single-season record with 489 digs and now holds the career digs record with 639 total. She added 27 (93 career) aces her senior year.
“Bryley was our anchor this year,” Carter said. “She has been our rock. So consistent in everything she did. Every practice. Every game. Every day. She had zero down days. If she had an off game, we didn’t notice. Love that kid for all that she did for this team this year and helped her teammates rise up. Every team needs a Bryley.”
Bright was also a senior captain in taking her first All-State and third All-Conference selection, while also being named as an All-Star nominee. She led Bauxite with 179 kills (266 career), adding 19 blocks, 96 digs and 35 aces.
“Our energy came from Lexi,” Carter said. “Talk about the consummate team player. In midseason I asked Lexi to do a selfless and difficult thing, and she did it. She switched positions because the team needed her defense at the net. And we rolled off five wins in a row, and that pushed us into a position to get to state. That’s leadership. That’s a desire to compete and win. With leaders like that, a team can do big things. She kept killing balls and helped block attacks. She helped change our season.”
Junior setter Hastings picked up her second AC selection, with sophomore setter Shelton earning her first. Hastings led the way with 253 assists and 60 aces, while adding 137 digs. Shelton had 243 assists, 162 digs and 48 aces, which was good for second for the Lady Miners.
“I had no concern in setting with Taylor and Alyssa coming back,” Carter said. “Each brings consistency and competitiveness to the position, and the hitters trust them. They continue to work on their game and hone their skills. It’s a nice luxury to have good setters returning, and the conference recognized those skills this season. It will be nice to have them again next year directing traffic and feeding attackers.”
After an injury-plagued year her sophomore season, the defensive specialist Brown took AC with 177 digs and 34 aces.
“Madison Brown suffered ankle injuries on both wheels last year that prevented her from participating as a sophomore,” Carter said. “Her confidence was shaken a bit, yet we encouraged her to keep plugging and see how things improved. Early in preseason the question of her durability seemed to be answered, and then on top of that, her ability to put the ball on target was made clear. She and Bryley felt comfortable on the back row, and it just got better from there. To go from no reps to All-Conference is awfully strong execution. Madison showed some grit this year.”
West also earned her first AC honor with 121 kills and four blocks.
“Kaci has steadily improved her overall approach to the game and shown herself to be an effective hitter,” the Coach said. “She makes a relatively small amount of unforced errors and has a knack for keeping the ball in play. She grew up this year and we were able to work together more effectively. Some midseason adjustments to the lineup helped her see more opportunities to kill the ball and she took advantage of that.”
Heffernan was big in her first varsity season with 101 kills and four blocks, including a team-leading 95 percent from the service line.
“I love how young people seize the moment when their number is called,” Carter said. “Karlie probably gets the newcomer award for her play this season. So proud of Karlie and how she matured and grew in the ways she approached the game mentally, how she embraced a growth mindset and kept fighting. Karlie was steady for us this year and we needed it as she got better and better as the year went on.”
Along with Bowman and Bright, the Lady Miners will also lose senior McKinley Benish to graduation. Carter said Benish, “settled in and played a very solid, consistent right side for us.”
Along with the aforementioned All-Conference selections, the Lady Miners will also return Addysen Burchfield and Alysia Garner, both sophomore starters, and Brae Page and Rachel Barnett, juniors this season.
Never forgotten for the Lady Miners was Kayla Bubbus. As a sophomore, Bubbus set a single-season record with 596 assists in leading Bauxite to its first state tournament appearance. Bubbus died in a vehicle accident in January 2021 and would have been a senior this year.
“In the midst of all of this growth and competition, we played for No. 4,” Carter said of Bubbus. “We missed Kayla these past two years. Missed her so much. Kayla Bear traveled with us everywhere we went, from our first camp at Harding to state tournament at Brookland. Kayla was with us and we felt her in our hearts and on the court. She powered us forward, just like she played. We played like Kayla.”