LEXI BRIGHT

Bauxite senior Lexi Bright, 5, blocks a ball in a match earlier this season. Bright was named All-State for the Lady Miners after leading them in kills this season. 

A year after making the 4A State Tournament for the third straight season, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team earned postseason honors. Bauxite finished 11-11 on the year and 10-6 in the 4A West, defeating Magnolia in the final league match of the year to sneak into the fourth and final spot for state. 

BRYLEY BOWMAN

Bauxite senior libero Bryley Bowman passes a ball in a match this past season. Bowman was honored All-State after setting a single-season Lady Miner record with 489 digs. 