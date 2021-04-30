KACI WEST

Bauxite freshman Kaci West takes a cut in a game earlier this season. The Lady Miners downed the Malvern Lady Leopards 8-3 this past Tuesday in Malvern. 

The Bauxite Lady Miners picked up a big 7-4A Conference victory over the Malvern Lady Leopards recently on the road. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 