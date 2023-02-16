HASKELL – Through 25 games, the Harmony Grove Cardinals are putting together one of the best seasons in school history.
Currently at 20-5 overall and 12-2 in 7-3A Conference action, the Cardinals enter the district tournament tonight having already won a share of the conference championship and an automatic bid into the regional tournament.
“I was impressed with how they battled all year,” said Head Coach Andy Brakebill. “Honestly, I thought we could finish in the top four, but didn’t know we would have a chance to win it or have a share of it. That is a testament to our guys. They have held on. It wasn’t always pretty but we got the job done when we needed to.”
Since preseason, Brakebill has raved over the growth his guys have shown from last season and into this season. The biggest being the play of Blake Ammons both inside and out on the perimeter, not to mention his dominance on defense thus far.
“Blake is a totally different player than he was last year,” Brakebill said. “He is more aggressive. Anytime you are 6-9 and can provide things offensively, that is a huge key. On defense he is a big rim protector for us, too.”
Last season Ammons averaged 7.1 points per game in 24 contests. Through 25 games this year, the big man is the second leading scorer on the team with 13.3 points per game.
Others playing well this season include Tyler McCormick.
McCormick currently leads the Cardinals in scoring at 14.2 points per game after coming to Harmony Grove in the offseason. His production this season helps fill the void left by Carson Withers from last year when the senior averaged 16.4 points in 27 games for the Cardinals.
Walter Browning also joined the Cardinals this season and is averaging 8.1 points for Harmony Grove.
Luke Whitley, too, has turned a corner, raising his average to 7.2 this year after averaging a mere 2.6 in 2021-22.
“He has really improved and has become more of a scoring threat for us,” Brakebill said.
Jace Tickell played in a backup role a season ago, averaging roughly seven minutes a game.
This season, Tickle is averaging 4.4 points a game and contributing with key minutes for the Cardinals.
“He is playing quite a bit and doing a lot of good things,” Brakebill said.
Tonight, Harmony Grove travels to Fouke to take on Centerpoint, a team the Cardinals have beaten twice already this season.
“This is a big game for us,” Brakebill said. “We have been talking about it. We have to go down and beat a team a third time. In basketball, beating a team three times in a year is extremely difficult. We have to dial in and be ready to go.”
Despite what happens in district, the Cardinals are still only a first-round regional win away from the state tournament.
“We are in a very athletic region so we are going to have to play extremely smart and tough to win,” Brakebill said.
Brakebill added that while the outcome of district does not affect making it to regional, being the No. 4 seed would not be the best.
“You don’t want to have to play Dumas in the first round,” Brakebill added.
Harmony Grove’s district match with Centerpoint is set to tip off at 5:15 p.m. at Fouke. The Cardinals won the previous two matchups this season against the Knights by a combined 11 points, including a 39-38 win Jan. 19 on the road.