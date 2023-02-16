HG CARDINAL BBALL CO-CHAMPS

The Harmony Grove Cardinals celebrate their 7-3A Conference championship this past Friday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. The Cardinals routed Genoa Central 65-34 Friday to finish 12-2 in the league, sharing the conference title with Jessieville. 

HASKELL – Through 25 games, the Harmony Grove Cardinals are putting together one of the best seasons in school history.

