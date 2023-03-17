BRYANT – Bryant senior Kylee Branch broke a school record in helping the Lady Hornets to a first-place finish at their host Bryant Hornet Relays at Hornet Stadium, while the Bryant boys took a close runner-up this past Tuesday.
Branch’s toss of 121-4 in the discus was good for second at the meet and topped Brittany Johnson’s previous record of 116-9 set in 2006.
Bryant dominated the competition scoring 180 points, which was 68 points more than runner-up Conway (112). Vilonia (106.5), Cabot (95) and Russellville (59) rounded out the top five, while Benton scored 52 points for a sixth-place finish out of 12 teams competing.
The Lady Hornets put up some points in the long jump with Brylee Bradford taking the top spot with a distance of 16-10, with teammate Brilynn Findley a close third at 16-7. Senior Lauren Lain would take sixth at 15-11.
It was Lain in the 300-meter hurdles taking the win in a time of 48.46, with Bradford a close second at 49.15. Their teammate Ahyana Bradford was sixth (52.77) and Benton junior Rebekah Thomas was seventh in 53.04.
Bryant also had a good showing in the 400-meter dash led by Zoe Wilson’s winning time of 1:00.15. Findley was sixth with a time of 1:02.33 and Shilayah Hammond seventh in 1:05.40. Natalie Meharg also took 11th in 1:07.45.
Wilson would also take first in the 200 dash with a time of 26.81, with Ahyana Bradford ninth in 28.91.
Benton junior Khenedi Guest took the top spot in the high jump with a height of 4-11, while Bryant’s Brylee Bradford was just shy for second at 4-10. Bryant’s Findley (4-8) and Taegan Herrien (4-6) finished sixth and seventh.
The Lady Hornets also dominated the 4x800-meter relay with their time of 10:15.23 good for the win and over 10 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Bryant took the 4x200 relay as well, winning in a time of 1:45.98, almost seven seconds faster than the runner-up.
The Lady Hornets would win three of the four relays on the day, also winning the 4x400 in a time of 4:14.27.
Bryant senior Jessica Rolen would take second in the pole vault at 9-0, with Benton’s Thomas fourth at 8-0. Bryant’s Ariadna Flores-Isturiz and Dorcas Fabunmi took seventh and eighth with both clearing a judged 7-6.
Bryant’s Aidan Fisher placed second in the 3,200 run in a time of 12:17.12, with Benton senior Morgan Calaway 10th in 14:10.63.
Fisher also took a runner-up in the 1,600 run, finishing in a time of 5:34.64. Teammate Perla Limon was 10th in 6:13.83.
Benton’s Thomas was less than half a second away from the win in the 100-meter hurdles, with her time of 17-even settling for second. Bryant’s Brylee Bradford was fourth in 17.23, with teammate Emily Koon eighth in 18.77.
In the triple jump, Bryant’s Flores-Isturiz took third with a distance of 33-9, while Lain was fifth in 33-2.5
Though just .14 seconds away from first, Lady Hornet Wilson settled for third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.79, with Benton senior Lola Smith seventh at 13.44.
In the 4x100 relay, Benton finished third in 53.49, with Bryant a very close fourth in 53.74.
In the 800, Taegan Herrien (2:36.40) and Eliza Parker (2:37.37) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Benton junior Brynn Barbaree was fourth in the discus with a throw of 99-8, with junior teammate Diamond Parham eighth at 91-4.
Saline County had four in the top 10 in the shot put, with Benton’s Parham fifth with a toss of 32-3, and Benton’s Barbaree sixth with a 31-8. Bryant’s Branch was seventh with a 31-2, with Benton senior Taylor Frazier ninth at 30-4.
BOYS
Vilonia took the top spot on the boys side with 137 points, but Bryant wasn’t far behind with 130. Russellville (117), Cabot (111) and Greenbrier (57) finished out the top five, while Benton placed eighth with 33 points out of 11 teams.
Hornet junior Devyn Steingisser would take the top spot in the shot, with his toss of 51-11 winning, while Benton junior Peyton McNeely was second at 50-2. Benton junior Braylen Russell was seventh (42-9), with sophomore teammate Walter Hicks ninth (42-4).
Steingisser went ahead and swept the throwing events, dominating the discus with a throw of 155-6, over 14 feet further than the runner-up. Sophomore teammate Terry Bobo took sixth with a 121-0, with Benton senior Isaiah Gipson ninth at 116-3.
The Hornets would also get a win in the 4x400 relay, edging Vilonia with a time of 3:32.33 to 3:33.43, while Benton was fifth in 3:47.37.
Bryant sophomore Tristen Knox was second in the long jump with a distance of 20-4.75, with Benton junior Joseph Stivers third at 19-11.5. Bryant senior Gabe Allen took sixth (19-7.75), with Benton junior Jaylan Hall eighth with a 19-5.
Bryant senior Joshua Luster also took a second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-4.5, while Benton sophomore O’Marcus King was fifth at 40-7.5. Panther sophomore Mattox Davis also took eighth in 40-2.5.
Bryant junior Dylan Witcher was just over a second away from a win in the 400, taking second in 52.28, while senior teammate Chico Peterson was fifth in 53.51. Benton’s Hall was ninth in 54.52.
Bryant sophomore Angel Vargas took second in the 3,200 with a time of 10:03.55, with sophomore teammate Jack Landrum fourth in 10:22.97.
The Hornets took third and fourth in the 1,600, with senior Brady Bingaman third in 4:39.31 and junior Grady Morriss on his heels for fourth in 4:39.69, with both less than four seconds away from the winner.
Bryant also took third and fourth in the 800, with senior Sam Herring third in 2:00.99, just over a second away from the top spot, while junior Brandon Avila was fourth in 2:03.50. Benton senior Steven Smith was ninth in 2:11.15.
Bryant’s Knox was fourth in the 100 dash in a time of 11.48, with Allen eighth in 11.82. Benton senior Chris Barnard was 10th in 11.96.
Bryant sophomore Jayden Welch was fifth in the high jump at 5-10, while four Hornets took top 10 in the pole vault. Juniors Jackson Blew and Andrew Karp tied for fifth with a judged 11-0, while junior Jacob Jones and Dylan Middleton were eighth and ninth, respectively, with a judged 11-0, too.
Knox was seventh in the 200 with a time of 23.60, with Benton’s Stivers ninth in 23.84.
Benton’s Barnard was eighth in the 110 hurdles in 17.56, with Bryant’s Danny Holt (18.73) and Vincent Zou (18.83) 10th and 11th.
Luster took an eighth place in the 300 hurdles in 44.14, with Benton junior Gary Rideout 10th in 45.60. Bryant’s Zou (46.46) and Benton’s Jaden Thornton (47.60) were 11th and 12th.
Both Benton and Bryant will get spring break off before resuming competition. Benton heads to Prescott on Thursday, March 30, while Bryant goes Fayetteville to compete in the Bulldog Relays on Friday, March 31.