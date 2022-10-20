Benton junior Khenedi Guest, 18, competes in a match earlier this season. Guest led the Lady Panthers with nine kills and two blocks in a 3-0 sweep over Texarkana on the road Tuesday. Benton swept its way through the 5A South Conference to take the league title.
The Benton Lady Panthers made it a clean sweep through the 5A South Conference Tuesday, wrapping league play with a 3-0 victory over the Texarkana Lady Razorbacks on the road. Though Benton struggled early, the Lady Panthers cruised to 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 wins to sweep every conference match of the year, improving to 25-0 overall, 14-0 in the South and will be the No. 1 South seed in next week’s 5A State Tournament in Greenbrier, taking on Central No. 4 seed Sylvan Hills on Tuesday at noon.
“We didn’t start off the first set the way we usually do,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said of Tuesday’s outset. “We missed five serves in the first set. Once again, that is not our normal, and then hit probably five or six balls out. We had to go back and regroup.”
Benton spiked down 45 kills with six blocks. Junior Khenedi Guest led the way with two blocks, while tying senior Abigail Lagemann with nine kills to lead the Lady Panthers. Junior Presley Pallette had eight kills and a block, with senior Henley Hooks adding six kills and a block.
Senior Kenzie Garrett, leading the way with 22 assists, added three kills, as did junior Lexi Mahan and senior Gracie Aldebot. Sophomores Parker Stearns and Isabella Lagemann had two kills each.
Senior libero Olivia Little had 10 digs to lead the way, with junior Ellie Fergason digging eight. Abigail Lagemann and sophomore Delaney Cooper had four digs each, with Garrett and senior Emmaline Armstrong, adding eight assists, getting three digs apiece.
The Lady Panthers had 11 aces on the night, with Garrett leading with four, and Armstrong, Cooper and junior Parker Sollars acing two each.
“I felt like we actually did better than I thought,” Shoppach said. “We came back and regrouped. I was surprised with how many kills we had. We actually went at them well and came back and got several aces. We regrouped and played more like a Benton team after that (first set).”
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the state by SBLive with 42 straight South set wins, first will wrap the regular season today when they travel to Conway to face the No. 3 Lady Wampus Cats in a serious tuneup for state. Benton faced Conway in the second match of the season, winning a close one, 3-2. Benton fell in the first two sets vs. Conway before winning the next three.
“We’re looking forward to Conway at Conway for a tuneup,” Shoppach said. “I’m sure they’re thinking payback. When we played them earlier in the second match of the year they’re up two sets to none. We come back and beat them in five. I’m sure they’ve grown a lot since then, but I like to think we’ve grown also.
“I expect Conway to expose some of our weaknesses and that gives us a chance to fix those before next week. I think our kids enjoy a challenge, so I am glad we were able to schedule them as bookends. I’m sure they’re looking forward to playing us, too. It’s their pink out night, so that’s added excitement to the mix.”
At 25-0 on the season, the Coach is looking to extend it as long as possible for last year’s 5A state runner-up Lady Panthers.
“It’s been such a pleasure working with these kids … sophomores, juniors, seniors … on a daily basis,” Shoppach said. “In the gym, off the court when we’re talking and interacting on the bus, the fact that we’re winning. It’s kind of like one of those magical seasons you don’t want to end.”