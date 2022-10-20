KHENEDI GUEST

Benton junior Khenedi Guest, 18, competes in a match earlier this season. Guest led the Lady Panthers with nine kills and two blocks in a 3-0 sweep over Texarkana on the road Tuesday. Benton swept its way through the 5A South Conference to take the league title.

The Benton Lady Panthers made it a clean sweep through the 5A South Conference Tuesday, wrapping league play with a 3-0 victory over the Texarkana Lady Razorbacks on the road. Though Benton struggled early, the Lady Panthers cruised to 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 wins to sweep every conference match of the year, improving to 25-0 overall, 14-0 in the South and will be the No. 1 South seed in next week’s 5A State Tournament in Greenbrier, taking on Central No. 4 seed Sylvan Hills on Tuesday at noon.