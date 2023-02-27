GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade, 11, drives to the basket in a 47-46 loss to the Brookland Lady Bearcats in the first round of the 4A East Regional in Clinton Thursday.

CLINTON – In a practically even contest throughout, the Bauxite Lady Miners were edged by one point in the first round of the 4A East Regional at Clinton Thursday. The No. 2 2-4A Brookland Lady Bearcats would edge the 5-4A No. 3 seed Lady Miners 47-46 to end Bauxite’s season.

