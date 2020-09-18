It wasn't the home opener the Benton Panthers envisioned Friday night at Panther Stadium. Taking on the Catholic Rockets for the first time in 11 years, the Panthers had their chances, but poor execution early and an inability to stop the Rockets late would lead to a 35-28 loss for the hometown Panthers.
Benton senior quarterback Garrett Brown, breaking the Panthers career passing attempts and yardage record a week ago, broke former Panther Cason Maertens' completions record on Friday with a 6-yard pass to junior receiver Andre Lane during the Panthers first series of the second half. With Benton down 14-7 at the half, Brown's next pass went for a 28-yard gainer to senior receiver Jordan Parham to the Catholic 20-yard line. A 5-yard run by junior Casey Johnson, a 7-yard reception by Johnson and a 4-yard touchdown run by Lane tied things up at 14-apiece with 7:57 left in the third quarter.
