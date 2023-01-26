PRESCOTT – Harmony Grove sophomore Sydney Brown had a career night in leading the Lady Cardinals to a 54-31 win over the Prescott Lady Wolves in 7-3A Conference play Tuesday on the road. Brown hit nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points in the victory, which snapped a six-game losing streak, putting the Lady Cards at 8-11 overall, 3-6 in league action.
Brown’s big night helps HG snap skid
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 2 Hot Spring County deputies arrested by SCSO
- BNPD: Suspect arrested following shoplifting turned disturbance with weapons
- Righteous Reed: Miner senior hits game-winner on road
- Bruins best Bauxite, avenge early league loss
- Brown’s big night helps HG snap skid
- Bryant swept by Wildcats in Central action
- Cards fall in 1st league match, break streak
- Bryant Parks approves concessions contract
Most Popular
Articles
- Houston … no problem here: Lady Panther making her presence known
- Boys 2 Men group at Bryant Elementary teaches students life lessons
- 2 Hot Spring County deputies arrested by SCSO
- Bryant School Board votes on 2023-24 calendar
- Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League returns this March
- City of Haskell, mayor respond to officer complaints
- Banking on Beene: Versatile senior joins elite company
- BNPD: Suspect arrested following shoplifting turned disturbance with weapons
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.