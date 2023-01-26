SYDNEY BROWN

Harmony Grove sophomore Sydney Brown, 00, competes in a game earlier this season. Brown scored a career-high 27 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, in a 54-31 win over Prescott on the road Tuesday. 

PRESCOTT – Harmony Grove sophomore Sydney Brown had a career night in leading the Lady Cardinals to a 54-31 win over the Prescott Lady Wolves in 7-3A Conference play Tuesday on the road. Brown hit nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points in the victory, which snapped a six-game losing streak, putting the Lady Cards at 8-11 overall, 3-6 in league action. 

