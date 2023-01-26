LITTLE ROCK – A tough shooting performance Tuesday would lead to a rough road loss for the Bauxite Lady Miners in Little Rock. Routing the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins 52-23 in their first meeting in Bauxite, the Lady Miners would drop a 42-35 decision to PA in 5-4A Conference action.
Bruins best Bauxite, avenge early league loss
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 2 Hot Spring County deputies arrested by SCSO
- BNPD: Suspect arrested following shoplifting turned disturbance with weapons
- Righteous Reed: Miner senior hits game-winner on road
- Bruins best Bauxite, avenge early league loss
- Brown’s big night helps HG snap skid
- Bryant swept by Wildcats in Central action
- Cards fall in 1st league match, break streak
- Bryant Parks approves concessions contract
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Hot Spring County deputies arrested by SCSO
- Houston … no problem here: Lady Panther making her presence known
- Boys 2 Men group at Bryant Elementary teaches students life lessons
- Bryant School Board votes on 2023-24 calendar
- Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- BNPD: Suspect arrested following shoplifting turned disturbance with weapons
- Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League returns this March
- City of Haskell, mayor respond to officer complaints
- Banking on Beene: Versatile senior joins elite company
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.