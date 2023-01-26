GRACIE HILL

Bauxite senior Gracie Hill, 15, goes up for a shot in a 42-35 loss to the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins Tuesday in Little Rock. Hill led the Lady Miners with 13 points in the defeat. 

LITTLE ROCK – A tough shooting performance Tuesday would lead to a rough road loss for the Bauxite Lady Miners in Little Rock. Routing the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins 52-23 in their first meeting in Bauxite, the Lady Miners would drop a 42-35 decision to PA in 5-4A Conference action. 

