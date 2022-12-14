BINO STEPHENS

Bauxite senior Bino Stevens goes up for a shot in a 54-51 loss to Pulaski Academy in Bauxite this past Friday. Stevens scored a season-high 28 points in the loss. 

Despite a season-high 28 points from senior Bino Stephens, the Bauxite Miners would fall in a close one in 5-4A Conference action Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Pulaski Academy Bruins would take advantage of Bauxite’s slow start to claim a 54-51 victory over the Miners. The loss drops the Miners to 7-3 overall, 1-1 in league play. 