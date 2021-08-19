AIDEN STOUT

Bryant Hornets 14U player Aiden Stout competes in a Babe Ruth 14U World Series game recently. In a 9-4 win Wednesday to advance Bryant to bracket play, Stout went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. 

 

The Bryant 14U Hornets defeated Salem, Oregon, 9-4 in the final game of pool play in the Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.