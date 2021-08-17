The Bryant 14U Hornets are off to an excellent start to the 14U Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa. Bryant has won its first two games of pool play, a 2-1 victory over Tri-Valley on Saturday and an 11-0 rout over Rapid City on Monday. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
