AVERY HEIDELBERG

Bryant 14U Hornet Avery Heidelberg throws a pitch in a 2-1 win over Tri-Valley (California) this past Saturday in the first game of pool play of the Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa. Heidelberg also hit a 3-run home run in an 11-0 win over Rapid City, South Dakota on Monday to improve to 2-0 in pool play. Bryant plays again today at 5 p.m.

The Bryant 14U Hornets are off to an excellent start to the 14U Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa. Bryant has won its first two games of pool play, a 2-1 victory over Tri-Valley on Saturday and an 11-0 rout over Rapid City on Monday. 