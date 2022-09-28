The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets cross country squads would take runner-up finishes in Class 6A competition at the Cyclone Invitational at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville Saturday, with the Lady Hornets just four points shy of first-place Conway.
The Lady Wampus Cats won the meet with 41 points, with Bryant a close second with 45. Cabot took third with 51 points, with Mount St. Mary fourth with 90.
Lady Hornets junior Aidan Fisher took second overall in a time of 20:21.2, just over 17 seconds from winner Meg Swindle of Conway. Senior Maddie Nelson was fifth in a time of 21:33.9, with senior Paige Spicer 10th in 22:43.9.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Hornets was junior Lillian Miller, 11th in 22:45.6, and junior Arion Pegram, 17th in 23:21.7. Also competing for Bryant was senior Perla Limon (22nd - 24:05), senior Emily Miller (28th - 25:26.8), senior Ashleigh Byles (31st - 25:35.8) and sophomore Kate Birdwell (32nd - 25:37.4).
On the boys side, the Hornets were just nine points from winner Cabot’s 45 points, scoring 54, while Fayetteville (82), Conway (82) and Catholic (83) battled it out for the next three spots.
For the Hornets, Brady Bingaman led the way with third overall in a time of 16:41.7, with Catholic’s Elias Found winning in a time of 15:59.7. Bryant took spots 10 through 12, with Grady Morriss (10th - 17:09.2), Jack Landrum (11th - 17:11.2) and Angel Vargas (12th - 17:14.0) competing, while Sam Herring rounded out the Hornet scoring with 18th in 17:58.9).
Bryant’s Mitchell Elmore (25th - 18:18.6), Daniel Barrientos (28th - 18:28.1), David Sandh (30th (18:30.2), Brandon Avila Giron (35th - 18:53.6), Ian Cunningham (41st - 19:20.0) and Mason Lewis (45th - 19:28.3) earning top-50 finishes.
The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers also competed in Class 5A, with the Lady Panthers fifth and Panthers sixth in Russellville.
On the girls side, Lake Hamilton dominated the meet with 25 points, host Russellville was second with 55, while Van Buren (86), Little Rock Christian (101), Benton (112) and Greenbrier (136) rounded out the scoring.
Benton junior Kelsey Greer earned a top-10 finish at 10th in a time of 22:29.7, with senior Maegan Hill top-20 at 13th in 22:52.8. Senior Morgan Calaway (29th - 25:04.2), freshman Kate Ashley (35th - 25:41.5) and senior Hope Hanson (40th - 26:21.6) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Panthers.
For the boys, Russellville won with 52, with Lake Hamilton (64), Van Buren (69), Little Rock Christian (103), Greenbrier (158) and Benton (164) rounding out the top six at of 10 teams.
Sophomore Caleb Lopez led the Panthers with a 23rd-place finish in 18:06.6. Senior Ben Watson (30th — 18:43.9), sophomore Evan Garrett (33rd - 18:49.8), senior Steven Smith (36th - 18:58.0) and sophomore James Eby (49th - 19:36.8) rounded out Benton’s scoring. Sophomore Randall Bright took 50th in 19:43.1.
Both Benton and Bryant head to Conway to compete in the Wampus Cat Invite on Saturday.
JR. HIGH
The Bryant Jr. Lady Hornets would take the junior high portion of the meet in Russellville, winning with a score of 38, 12 points better than runner-up Cabot. Presley McNab (4th - 13;42.7), MaKenzie Kooch (5th - 13:56.5), Dakota McNab (8th - 14:06.7), Brooklyn Fischer (9th - 14:09.6) and Addison Taylor (12th - 14:23.8) scored for Bryant.
The Bryant junior boys took second with 58 points, with Fayetteville winning with 18. Max Rauth led the Jr. Hornets with third in 11:01.5, with Ryan Schaefer top-10 at eighth in 11:17.5.