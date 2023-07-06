NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant 9U Black Sox baseball team would defeat a friendly foe for the Cal Ripken 9U state championship this past Saturday at McGee Park, defeating the Bryant 8U squad, which played up a division, 9-0 in the title game at Lakewood Village in North Little Rock. The champs were one of six Bryant state title winners, with three more Bryant teams earning runner-up honors, including the Bryant 8’s
Bryant 9’s take state in NLR
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
