BRYANT 9U STATE

The Bryant 9U Black Sox would defeat the Bryant 8U squad 9-0 in the 9U Cal Ripken State Tournament championship this past Saturday in North Little Rock. Team members are Gabe Barnes, Logan Bowling, Korben Diaz, Jacob Meadow, Cruz Nichols, Parker Oates, Eaton Stone, Davis Tanner, Beckett Thibault, Lawson Verdell and Marcus Wilson. The Sox are coached by Brandon Nichols (head coach), Gary Tanner, Donald Meador and Jordan Verdell. 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant 9U Black Sox baseball team would defeat a friendly foe for the Cal Ripken 9U state championship this past Saturday at McGee Park, defeating the Bryant 8U squad, which played up a division, 9-0 in the title game at Lakewood Village in North Little Rock. The champs were one of six Bryant state title winners, with three more Bryant teams earning runner-up honors, including the Bryant 8’s

