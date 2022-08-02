BRYANT 9U

The Bryant Black Sox 9U squad in Treasure Coast, Florida, earlier this week before playing in the Cal Ripken World Series. The Black Sox won their first game of pool play with a 6-4 win over Okeeheelee on Monday.

The Bryant 9U Black Sox won their first game of pool play Monday with a 6-4 win over Okeeheelee at the Cal Ripken World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.