BRYANT – After spending a little time away, a Bryant alum has come home. Garrett Bock, winning a state championship with the Hornets baseball team in 2010, was recently named the new head baseball coach at Bryant after former coach Travis Queck stepped down to concentrate solely on football as the five-time state champion gridiron Hornets new defensive coordinator.
“It’s been a goal of mine to come back here and it’s been nothing but great,” Bock said of returning home. “There’s always been great people here when I graduated high school all the way through. Really supportive group of not only parents, but administration. It’s been good. I’m just excited to get started.”
Head coaching for the past three years, two years at Lakeside and the past season at Greenbrier, Bock, 31, brings a 52-22 career record to the Hornets in taking over for Queck, who went 126-57 with a conference championship and two state semifinals appearances in his seven seasons at the helm. Queck took over for another Bock, current Bryant athletic director Kirk Bock and Garrett’s father who won four state championships at Bryant and five overall, including four league titles. The elder Bock, who was not involved in his son’s hiring process, has confidence Garrett will get the job done.
“Garrett has been successful in the two places he’s been,” Kirk Bock said. “It’s going to keep the stability we’ve had in baseball over the last 15 years.”
“It’s a little bit scary, but bringing him back in has really been a no-brainer for him. He’s always wanted to come back home and coach here. We had that opportunity when Travis stepped down and went straight to football as our defensive coordinator.”
After graduating and on the squad of his father’s first state title at Bryant, Bock started his playing career at Crowder College before transferring to UCA, where he was a graduate assistant. He then went to Lakeside as an assistant coach before taking over as the head man in 2021.
Garrett Bock explained his philosophy off the diamond.
“We want to make good, young men first,” he said. “We want to teach them core values and really how to survive once you leave us. We do a lot of responsibility type checks and things like that that’s on them. Once these seniors leave, they’re going to get a job, go to school … I feel like that’s part of our job to grow them to where it’s not a slap in the face when they get to that. They’re going to have their challenges, but it’s about how you respond to the adversity.”
The younger Bock will also serve as an assistant coach for the football team, which was won five straight state titles, and referenced the gridiron when talking about his baseball philosophy.
“We’re a tempo-based team,” Garrett said. “Everything that I’ve learned is from my dad and Coach Allen Gum (UCA), and I have a lot of baseball people around me, which has helped me tremendously.
“We’re fast-paced. We try to be a Spread offense of baseball. We want to play fast, aggressive, run. We do things fast-paced to keep us in the game. From a pitching standpoint, we try to keep the defenders locked-in. If we keep a good rhythm, good pace, it helps us out.”
Bock, who is married to Korbin Bock, has an experienced Hornets team returning after a 17-10 campaign (which included a season-opening 5-3 win over Bock’s Greenbrier squad) which saw the Hornets finish third in the Central.
“I think it’s a strong group,” he said of the Hornets returning. “I think Coach Queck did a tremendous job with those guys. They love baseball, they love Bryant and love being a Hornet. The success that Bryant has had really has them locked-in and ready to play. I’ve watched them a couple times last year and they’ve got a group coming back with talent.”
According to the elder Bock, Garrett isn’t the only elated one to be back in Bryant.
“I know it made his mama happy,” Kirk Bock said. “Garrett has been successful and I think he’ll continue to be successful. He’s a hard worker, knows the game of baseball … is going to make mistakes like we all have, but he has a desire to win and be the best possible coach he can be. That’s what we’re looking for in our coaches.”