GARRETT BOCK

Garrett Bock coaches for the Greenbrier Panthers baseball team this past season. Bock was recently hired as the head coach at Bryant when former coach Travis Queck stepped down to the defensive coordinator for the football team. Bock’s father and currently athletic director won four state championships at Bryant. 

BRYANT – After spending a little time away, a Bryant alum has come home. Garrett Bock, winning a state championship with the Hornets baseball team in 2010, was recently named the new head baseball coach at Bryant after former coach Travis Queck stepped down to concentrate solely on football as the five-time state champion gridiron Hornets new defensive coordinator. 

Tags

Recommended for you