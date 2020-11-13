XAVIER FOOTE

Bryant running back Xavier Foote fends off a North Little Rock defender during the Hornets Week 9 win over the Wildcats. This week, Bryant plays host to Rogers Heritage as it begins on the road to a third straight 7A state championship.

The Bryant Hornets gear up for their first-round 7A state playoff matchup tonight with the Heritage War Eagles at Hornet Stadium. 

Read full preview in today's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you