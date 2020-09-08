Beginning 6A Central Conference play Thursday at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant, the Bryant Lady Hornets would get on the wrong side of a sweep by the Northside Lady Bears. The Lady Hornets (0-2, 0-1) fell 25-19, 25-13 and 25-15 for the conference-opening loss.
Bryant senior Sammie Jo Ferguson led the Lady Hornets with nine kills, followed by senior Madelyn Hoskins’ six. Senior Ella Reynolds added four kills.
Bryant senior Jaiyah Jackson led the way with 15 digs, senior Samantha Still had eight and Reynolds five, with senior Alyssa Hernandez and Hoskins adding four digs apiece.
Bryant senior Shaylee Carver led the way with 15 assists, with junior Lily Studdard adding six. Sophomore Kinsey Gregory had Bryant’s only two blocks.
For Northside, junior Sydney Klein led all players with 11 kills and five aces, junior Hannah Smith had 30 digs and junior Macie Grams had 26 assists.
The Lady Hornets continue conference play Tuesday in Little Rock, taking on the Mount St. Mary’s Belles.