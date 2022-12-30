PEARCY – The Bryant Lady Hornets won their fourth straight game on Wednesday, putting the defensive clamps on the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins in a 53-28 victory in the first round of the Kameron Hale Classic at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy. The Lady Hornets played Springdale on Thursday and wrap the Classic today against host Lake Hamilton with tipoff coming at 5 p.m. at Wolf Arena.
Bryant beats Bruins at Hale Classic
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
