AUSTYN OHOLENDT

Bryant sophomore Austyn Oholendt, 11, competes in a game earlier this season. The Lady Hornets would defeat Pulaski Academy 53-28 in their first game of the Kameron Hale Invitational at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy. 

PEARCY – The Bryant Lady Hornets won their fourth straight game on Wednesday, putting the defensive clamps on the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins in a 53-28 victory in the first round of the Kameron Hale Classic at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy. The Lady Hornets played Springdale on Thursday and wrap the Classic today against host Lake Hamilton with tipoff coming at 5 p.m. at Wolf Arena. 