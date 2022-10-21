Bryant Head Coach Buck James talks to his team after last week’s 35-8 win over Little Rock Southwest on the road. James has led the Hornets, who host Cabot tonight for homecoming, to 48 consecutive wins against Arkansas opponents.
The Bryant Hornets, winners of 48 straight against instate opponents since 2018, have had little trouble getting past opponents through six games this season, including last week’s dominating 35-8 victory over Southwest on the road.
Sitting at an unblemished 6-0 overall on the season, Bryant takes on the “gauntlet” starting Friday when top five Cabot comes to Hornet Stadium.
“Cabot is playing good football,” said Head Coach Buck James. “They are big and strong and can run the football. Their quarterback and both lines are very good. It is going to be a big challenge. These last three games is where you make your money. Our team has to really step up Friday night.”
It will be a battle for the top spot in the 7A Central Conference as both Bryant and Cabot stand at 4-0 to lead the league. Conway and North Little Rock both stand at 3-1 in the Central.
The Panthers romped Central last week, winning 49-13 behind a stellar ground attack that tallied 281 yards and five touchdowns. Evion Jimerson led the Panthers with eight carries for 70 yards and a pair of scores in the win.
Cabot, much like years past, does not pass the ball a lot, throwing only 10 passes last week for 90 yards and a score. Combined, Cabot was 5 for 10 through the air.
Owen Horn, one of Cabot’s go-to running backs, added quality to the stat sheet as well, rushing for two scores on 10 carries. He would finish the night with 68 yards on the ground.
James has long talked about this matchup, no matter the year.
The head Hornet said Cabot possesses the ability to win because it is big and powerful all over the field.
Bryant used a balanced attack in last week’s win, going for 132 yards on the ground and 110 more through the air.
Running back James Martin showed his speed with two scores and 56 yards on seven touches.
Jordan Walker, first-year starting quarterback, completed four passes for 100 yards and two scores.
Mytorian Singleton led with two catches for 64 yards and a score.
With Bryant at home this week, homecoming also comes into play as there will be more than just football magic in the air at Hornet Stadium.
Homecoming festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7.
The remaining regular season includes North Little Rock on the road next week and Conway to end the season at home.