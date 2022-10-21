BUCK JAMES

Bryant Head Coach Buck James talks to his team after last week’s 35-8 win over Little Rock Southwest on the road. James has led the Hornets, who host Cabot tonight for homecoming, to 48 consecutive wins against Arkansas opponents.

The Bryant Hornets, winners of 48 straight against instate opponents since 2018, have had little trouble getting past opponents through six games this season, including last week’s dominating 35-8 victory over Southwest on the road.