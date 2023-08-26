LITTLE ROCK – The Salt Bowl, tabbed “Salt Season” this year, is officially here. The five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets will take on Saline County rival Benton Panthers in Salt Bowl XXIV tonight a 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Panthers, which were just a touchdown away from reaching the 6A final last season, are trying to snap an eight-game losing streak to their rivals since the two teams tied 14-14 in 2014. Benton has not won the Salt Bowl since 2005 and fell 38-17 to the Hornets last season.
While the Panthers dominated the series early, going 22-3 through the first 25 contests, it’s been all Hornets since. Bryant is 21-2-2 since 1999 as tonight’s winner will break a 24-24-2 tie overall since the two teams started playing in 1974.
Not only have the Hornets not lost to the Panthers since 2005, they have not lost to an instate opponent for 53 straight games. New Hornet head man Quad Sanders was there for all of those wins as the Bryant defensive coordinator. Sanders had accepted the head coaching position at Jonesboro before he was called back to Saline County after Buck James went to 6A Central Conference foe Conway.
“About three months ago, I put the Salt Bowl in the rearview because I wasn’t here anymore,” Sanders said at the Salt Bowl Press Conference Wednesday. “I’m just grateful for the chance to be back. There’s no game like the Salt Bowl. The crowd at the Salt Bowl tops it for me. It’s huge, especially for a high school game, and the bridge it creates for both communities.
“I think it’s the first thing I thought of when I took another job that I’m not going to have a chance to be in the Salt Bowl. It’s an awesome experience, like no other. The support shown around the state of Arkansas … it’s great for these kids to be a part of. I would have given anything to be a part of it as a student-athlete.”
The Hornets finished 12-0 last year and return 13 starters back this year, including a bulk of their offense and offensive line, including center Matthew Elder, Cairo Terry, Matt Burk and Tate Settle. That bulk will clear the way for All-State running back James Martin, leading the Hornets with 707 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. Junior speedster Daniel Anderson has received Division I offers and looks to see plenty of time behind the line.
At quarterback, junior Jordan Walker returns with experience after throwing for almost 1,800 yards and 18 TDs, and is always a threat to run. Walker has plenty to throw to with Saline County leading receiver Mytorian Singleton back after catching 46 passes for 716 yards and eight TDs. Senior Cason Trickey had 18 catches and six TDs, and junior Karter Ratliff had 18 and three for the Hornets, while senior Shawn Rycraw moves into a starting role, too.
Bryant lost a lot on the defensive line, including All-State performers Tyler Mosley (graduated) and TJ Lindsey (transferred), but return some starting linebackers and most of their secondary, including seniors Drake Fowler and Bryson Adamoh.
Sanders talked more about what the Salt Bowl means to the rivals to start the season.
“It’s great for both teams,” he said. “It’s kind of a gauge to see where we are. Besides the wins and losses, it’s a good gauge to try fix what we need to fix. Two good teams who will compete at their respective levels all year round. At the end of the game, we just want to be healthy.”
Sanders is a self-proclaimed Panther fan, but not tonight.
“I was in Bryant for the first five years and now I live in Benton,” he said after moving back to Saline County. “My neighbors say, ‘I’m a fan of yours except one day a year.’ That’s good to hear, though. That’s how it is. I find myself rooting for Benton all the time, except for one day a year. That’s how it should be.”
Benton Coach Brad Harris reminisced about the Salt Bowl, his first being in that 2014 tie as the Panther defensive coordinator.
“Playing Bryant means a lot to these guys,” Harris said. “It means a lot to me as Benton’s head football coach. I can remember when I moved to Benton in 2014 and was Coach (Scott) Neathery’s defensive coordinator. In 2014 when I walked down the tunnel on the visitor’s side and walked out, you just felt the energy, the atmosphere. As a coach if I feel that, I know these guys feel it. It brings a lot of energy, a lot of passion to this game.
“It’s different. It’s a great, great atmosphere. We are looking forward to a great 2023 season. This game means so much to every kid that’s up here (on the Salt Bowl Press Conference stage), the kids in our program and community. These guys know each other, live across the street from each other. For the most part, they’re friends, but on one Saturday night they’re going against each other.”
The Panthers return 14 starters from last season’s semis squad, including senior quarterback Cline Hooten, who was very efficient after taking over the reins midseason. Hooten passed for 1,316 yards and 11 TDs and will have junior Maddox Davis’ 45 catches and five TDs for a county-leading 720 yards to throw to. Benton’s other returning receiver, junior Elias Payne, is likely out for the Salt Bowl due to injury, but shouldn’t be out for long. Junior transfer Bronson Coolis looked good in Benton’s benefit game and provides a big body at receiver. Sophomore Drew Davis may also see some time at QB.
Though returning just two starters on the offensive line (Tanner Holden and Parker Glaze), Benton does have experience and size there to lead the way for 4-star recruit and Arkansas Razorbacks commit Braylen Russell, leading Saline County with 244 attempts, 1,668 yards and 26 TDs, all while playing with a broken bone in his foot. Senior Chris Barnard, a starting safety, will back up Russell at RB after rushing for 416 yards and six TDs, while averaging 11.2 per carry.
The Panthers return a ton of experience on defense, including Peyton McNeely and Ian Alvarez on the line, the county’s leading tackler (126) and sacks leader (8) in Walter Hicks at linebacker, not to mention a bigger and stronger Chase Harding at the LB position, too. Barnard, J. Thomas Pepper and Gary Rideout return in the secondary.
“We have worked extremely hard since January,” Harris said. “We know we have to be big, strong, fast, to compete with these guys. They’ve won five in a row for a reason.”
Harris also addressed the doubters of the Hornets this season in trying to get a 6-peat after James’ departure.
“They’ve got players and everybody that’s doubting these guys, don’t doubt them,” Harris said. “They’ve got players, they’re good. It don’t matter that Coach Buck James is not the head coach, Quad Sanders has been a part of this program and is going to do a phenomenal job. They’ve got players.
“We’ve been preparing for it since January and we’re going to do everything we can to give them the best possible game. If you research this series, we’re tied at 24-24-2. Something’s got to give. Somebody’s got to take the edge. We haven’t won one since 2005. We put a lot into it. We want to win. It’s a goal we talk about. Winning the Salt Bowl is very important to us, coming out of it healthy is very important to us. We feel like we have a really good program and we’re trying to get our first win of the Salt Bowl since 2005.”
For those who cannot make the game, you can go to saltbowlar.com where an option for a Bryant or Benton broadcast is available. Cost for either broadcast is $50.