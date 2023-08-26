CASON TRICKEY

Bryant senior receiver Cason Trickey, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in a benefit game this season. The five-time 7A champion Hornets will take on the Benton Panthers today at 7 p.m. in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. 

LITTLE ROCK – The Salt Bowl, tabbed “Salt Season” this year, is officially here. The five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets will take on Saline County rival Benton Panthers in Salt Bowl XXIV tonight a 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Panthers, which were just a touchdown away from reaching the 6A final last season, are trying to snap an eight-game losing streak to their rivals since the two teams tied 14-14 in 2014. Benton has not won the Salt Bowl since 2005 and fell 38-17 to the Hornets last season. 

Bryant Coach Quad Sanders talks at the Salt Bowl Press Conference Wednesday at the Saline County Career & Technical Campus in Benton. The five-time defending champs will try to keep their mojo going against the Panthers in the Salt Bowl tonight at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Benton senior running back Braylen Russell runs in a benefit game recently. Russell returns to the Panthers after leading Saline County in attempts, yards and touchdowns as the Panthers take on the Bryant Hornets in the Salt Bowl today at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. 
Benton Coach Brad Harris talks at the Salt Bowl Press Conference Wednesday at the Salint County Career & Technical Campus in Benton. The Panthers try to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Bryant Hornets in the Salt Bowl tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is 7 p.m. 

