SALT BOWL PRESS CONFERENCE

From left, Bryant Head Coach Quad Sanders and Hornet players Cason Trickey, Bryson Adamoh, Drake Fowler and Matthew Elder, and Benton players Braylen Russell, Tanner Holden, Chris Barnard and Peyton McNeely, with Panther Head Coach Brad Harris at the Salt Bowl Press Conference with the Salt Bowl Trophy Wednesday afternoon at the Saline County Career & Technical Campus. The five-time defending champion Hornets will look to extend their Salt Bowl streak against the Panthers on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. 

BENTON – Salt Bowl XXIV is here and the official Salt Bowl Press Conference was held Wednesday at the Saline County Career & Technical College in Benton. The Bryant Hornets, five-time defending 7A state champs, and the Benton Panthers, making the 6A semis and a touchdown away from reaching the title game last year, will go head-to-head for the 24th time in the Salt Bowl on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. 

MATTHEW ELDER

Bryant senior offensive lineman Matthew Elder, 77, speaks to the crowd at the Salt Bowl Press Conference Wednesday at the Saline County Career & Technical College. 
BRYSON ADAMOH

Bryant senior defensive back Bryson Adamoh, 21, speaks to the crowd at the Salt Bowl Press Conference Wednesday at the Saline County Career & Technical College. 
PEYTON MCNEELY

Benton senior defensive lineman Peyton McNeely, 24, speaks to the crowd at the Salt Bowl Press Conference Wednesday at the Saline County Career & Technical College. 
TANNER HOLDEN

Benton senior offensive lineman Tanner Holden, 74,, speaks to the crowd at the Salt Bowl Press Conference Wednesday at the Saline County Career & Technical College. 

Tags

