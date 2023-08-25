BENTON – Salt Bowl XXIV is here and the official Salt Bowl Press Conference was held Wednesday at the Saline County Career & Technical College in Benton. The Bryant Hornets, five-time defending 7A state champs, and the Benton Panthers, making the 6A semis and a touchdown away from reaching the title game last year, will go head-to-head for the 24th time in the Salt Bowl on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Hornets have dominated of late, including a 38-17 win last year, and the Panthers will be looking for their first Salt Bowl win since 2005. The last time the Panthers didn’t fall in the Salt Bowl was 2014, when the two teams tied 14-14. Benton was the dominant one in the series to start and now the two teams are tied 24-24-2, with Saturday’s winner taking the series edge.
Serving as defensive coordinator during their five-year championship game run, Quad Sanders is now the new head man for the Hornets and he introduced his Hornet player representatives at the press conference Wednesday. All seniors, Bryant had defensive back Drake Fowler, offensive lineman Matthew Elder, defensive back Bryson Adamoh and wide receiver Cason Trickey.
Elder spoke on what the Salt Bowl means to him.
“I’ve been starting for three years at center,” Elder said. “Salt Bowl is a big game, but at the end of the day it’s just another game for us. It’s just a bigger atmosphere, bigger stage. Really looking forward to the game this year.”
With a new head coach at the helm after former Hornet Coach Buck James went to Conway, Elder dispelled any doubt the Hornets, winners of 53 consecutive instate games, won’t compete at the highest level again.
“I know there is a lot of talk about this new coach, whether we’re going to perform up to par this year,” Elder started. “We have the same mentality we’ve always had, even with Coach James. This year we’re going to come back stronger. We have a fire in us because (there is) a lot of doubt. This year is going to be a great year.”
Adamoh focused on community between the two rivals.
“The Salt Bowl is a big community game,” Adamoh said. “Both teams like to compete. We’ve been practicing hard every day. Like Matthew was saying, there’s so much doubt so we have so much to prove this year. I’m looking forward to this game to get better and compete.”
The Panther head coach since 2016 after serving two years as the defensive coordinator, Brad Harris brought with him defensive end Peyton McNeely, offensive lineman Tanner Holden, safety/running back Chris Barnard and 4-star Arkansas Razorbacks commit Braylen Russell.
McNeely, a three-year starter at D-end and Harding University commit, talked about what the Salt Bowl means to him and that he may have a house divided.
“Every year the Salt Bowl is special to me and all these players,” McNeely said. “No other kid in the state of Arkansas or country can play a high school sport in front of 25,000 people and know there is a whole town supporting them. It’s special to me because I had a brother graduate from Bryant, my mom works at Bryant. My dad graduated from Benton, I played for Benton.”
Despite the recent losing streak to the Hornets, McNeely said the Panthers have been at it for awhile prepping for Bryant.
“We’re ready,” he said. “We’ve been working since January. We’ve been working on our faults and mistakes. It’s going to be a good game. Bryant’s really good. I’m excited.”
According to Coach Harris, Holden can play all five positions on the offensive line, scored a 35 on his ACT and may have politics in his future.
“I would just like to talk a little bit about the opportunity this game means to us,” Holden started. “I’ve been a part of this program since the sixth grade on my PDFL team. We’ve talked about this game since we were little. We all grow up thinking about, ‘Maybe one day I’ll play in the Salt Bowl.’
“It’s really an investment for our community. The people behind every one of these players and the people behind the Salt Bowl, including the facility the Razorbacks will be in next week (for the Hogs season-opener against Western Carolina at War Memorial), is just incredible to watch our state, communities and county come together for the Salt Bowl. The opportunity means a lot to us.”
Like McNeely, Holden explained the Panthers have been prepping for this game for a long time.
“We’ve been practicing football since January and you’d think we’d figure something out by now, and I think we have a game plan ready for Saturday,” Holden said. “I’m just excited to get out on the field. It’s a gauge for what we’re ready to do this season.”
While Saturday’s Salt Bowl will see just a little reprieve from the 100-plus degrees this past week has brought, including heat index values of 115 and more, it will still be hot with expected highs to be over 100 again. Elder brought a big laugh from the packed crowd with his response to the heat question.
“I think it’s going to be a huge problem … for them, not us … because we’re bringing it,” Elder said of the heat.
On a more serious note, Elder said, “We’ve been working in the summer in the heat. It’s been hot. We’ve been practicing in pants. We’re not worried about the heat. I think it’s just going to be fine.”
Holden’s response also brought a big laugh.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” he said. “I think we’re all ready. We’ve been practicing in pants, too.”
Look for the Salt Bowl preview in Saturday’s edition of The Saline Courier. The game will start at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.